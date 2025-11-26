Lampkin (knee) was listed as a full participant on Philadelphia's practice estimate Tuesday.

19 days have passed since the Eagles designated Lampkin for return to practice from their injured reserve list, opening a 21-day practice window. If he's not activated to the 53-man roster in the next couple days, Philadelphia will be required to put him back on the shelf for the rest of the year. Barring any setbacks, it looks like there's a good chance the team will take him off IR later this week.