Gipson (shoulder) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Gipson suffered a shoulder injury on a punt return late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to the Cowboys. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Bears on Friday. Gipson's absence would result in Will Shipley, Tank Bigsby and Jahan Dotson taking larger roles as returners on kickoffs and punts.