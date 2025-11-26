default-cbs-image
Gipson (shoulder) didn't participate in Philadelphia's practice Wednesday.

Gipson has now missed two consecutive practices after suffering a shoulder injury in the Week 12 loss to the Cowboys. Will Shipley should serve as the team's primary kick returner and Jahan Dotson as the punt returner if Gipson is unable to suit up for Friday's matchup versus the Bears.

