Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Heading to Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
The Eagles claimed Gipson off waivers Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Gipson was waived by the Giants on Saturday, but he'll remain in the NFC East as a member of the Eagles. His addition gives the Eagles' wide receiver corps an additional body, which is timely given Darius Cooper's shoulder injury during Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams. Gipson's main contribution since entering the league in 2023 has been as a returner and could find a prominent role on special teams given the rule changes to kickoffs.