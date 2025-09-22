The Eagles claimed Gipson off waivers Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gipson was waived by the Giants on Saturday, but he'll remain in the NFC East as a member of the Eagles. His addition gives the Eagles' wide receiver corps an additional body, which is timely given Darius Cooper's shoulder injury during Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams. Gipson's main contribution since entering the league in 2023 has been as a returner and could find a prominent role on special teams given the rule changes to kickoffs.