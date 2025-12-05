Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gipson (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
The kick and punt returner suffered the injury in Week 12 against the Cowboys, missed practice the following week and then sat out the game against the Bears in Week 13. His return to practice could be a sign that he's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Chargers, though his status Friday will still be worth monitoring. Gipson may get a chance to reclaim his kick and punt return duties if he comes back.
