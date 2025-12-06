default-cbs-image
Gipson (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Friday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Gipson was still limited by the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 12 at Dallas to start the Eagles' preparations for Week 14, but he now appears to be back to full strength. He is on track to reclaim his return duties come Monday's game against the Chargers.

