Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Manages full practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gipson (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Friday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.
Gipson was still limited by the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 12 at Dallas to start the Eagles' preparations for Week 14, but he now appears to be back to full strength. He is on track to reclaim his return duties come Monday's game against the Chargers.
More News
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Limited in practice•
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Absent from practice Tuesday•
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Questionable to return Week 12•
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: No usage on offense in Week 11•