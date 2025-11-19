Gipson didn't play a snap on offense and returned one kickoff for 22 yards and one punt for zero yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Lions.

Gipson was active for a fourth game in a row and appears to have emerged as the Eagles' preferred option on both kickoff and punt returns. However, the 24-year-old has largely been an afterthought on offense since the Eagles claimed him off waivers from the Giants in late September. He's played just six total snaps on offense, recording one catch for three yards.