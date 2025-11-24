Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Questionable to return Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gipson (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Gipson sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter, when the fumbled the ball on a punt return. Will Shipley and Jahan Dotson would be in line for return duties on kickoffs and punts if Gipson is not cleared to return.
