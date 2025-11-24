default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gipson (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Gipson sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter, when the fumbled the ball on a punt return. Will Shipley and Jahan Dotson would be in line for return duties on kickoffs and punts if Gipson is not cleared to return.

More News