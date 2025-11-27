Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gipson (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Friday's game against the Bears.
Gipson suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 12 loss to the Cowboys and was unable to practice during the week in any capacity. In his absence, Will Shipley will serve as the team's primary kick returner, and Jahan Dotson will likely serve as the punt returner for Friday's matchup against the Bears.
More News
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Absent from practice Tuesday•
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Questionable to return Week 12•
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: No usage on offense in Week 11•
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Still not ready for Philly debut•
-
Eagles' Xavier Gipson: Won't make Philly debut Week 4•