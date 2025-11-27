default-cbs-image
Gipson (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Friday's game against the Bears.

Gipson suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 12 loss to the Cowboys and was unable to practice during the week in any capacity. In his absence, Will Shipley will serve as the team's primary kick returner, and Jahan Dotson will likely serve as the punt returner for Friday's matchup against the Bears.

