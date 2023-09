Cunningham (ribs) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and is set to play in Monday's game against the Buccaneers.

Cunningham was a limited participant in Thursday's practice but is seemingly over his rib injury after logging in a full practice session Saturday. He's racked up 12 tackles (eight solo) in two games so far this season as part of a formidable linebacker corps alongside Haason Reddick and Nicholas Morrow.