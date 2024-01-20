Cunningham ended the year with 85 tackles (54 solo) and a pair of fumble recoveries in 13 regular-season games.

Hamstring and knee issues cost Cunningham four of the final six weeks of the season, but he returned for Week 18 and the playoffs, so he should be good to go for next season. He's still capable of putting up a high tackle total, though his 85 stops paled in comparison from his league-leading 164 from 2020.