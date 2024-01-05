Cunningham (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday after participating on a limited basis in Wednesday's walkthrough.
The linebacker has missed the Eagles' last three games but appears to be trending toward a return for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Cunningham has 80 tackles, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 12 games this season.
