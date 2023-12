Cunningham (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Cunningham was limited in the two previous practice sessions, so his upgrade to full participation is a good sign that he could return Sunday against the Cowboys. He missed last week's loss to the 49ers after sustaining the hamstring injury in the Eagles' Week 12 win over the Bills. Cunningham is second on the team with 71 tackles (47 solo) in 11 games.