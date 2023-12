Cunningham had nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Cowboys.

Cunningham returned from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury and led the Eagles in tackling. He's had a bounce-back season following two years in Tennessee when he played just 10 games over that span. Cunningham has 80 tackles in 12 games this season, which is second on the team behind safety Reed Blankenship (84).