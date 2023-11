Cunningham is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills after sustaining a hamstring injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Cunningham was checked out in the blue tent before eventually going into the locker room. He had a team-leading 10 tackles (seven solo) before exiting Sunday's game. In Cunningham's absence, Christian Elliss has filled in at linebacker alongside Nicholas Morrow and Haason Reddick.