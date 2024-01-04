Cunningham (knee) was deemed a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Cunningham has missed Philadelphia's past three games while dealing with a knee injury, though he was able to log a trio of limited practice sessions last week. The Eagles could win the NFC East title this weekend with a win and a Dallas loss, so there is motivation for Cunningham to try to make it back for the regular-season finale. If he remains out Sunday versus the Giants, however, Nolan Smith figures to continue to see extra work on defense.