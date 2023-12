Cunningham (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 28-year-old middle linebacker suffered a hamstring injury during Philadelphia's Week 12 win over the Bills, and he was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise that he'll be inactive Sunday. With Cunningham missing Week 13, expect Christian Elliss to see an uptick in snaps in the Eagles' linebacker corps.