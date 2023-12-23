Cunningham (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Giants.

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that Cunningham was "fighting like crazy" to play in Philadelphia's Christmas day affair, but after a DNP at Saturday's practice, it now seems as if the 29-year-old linebacker won't be suiting up, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. The rookie Nolan Smith is expected to shoulder an increased workload in the Eagles' linebacker corps in Cunningham's stead.