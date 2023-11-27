Cunningham underwent an MRI on his hamstring Monday, but head coach Nick Sirianni has no update on his status for the week ahead, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cunningham exited Sunday's win over the Bills with the injury and was unable to return. His potential absence moving forward for any length of time would certainly be a blow to the Eagles' linebacker corps, although it's still not clear how likely him missing time may be. His practice status in the days ahead should shed more light on his potential to suit up Week 13 against the 49ers.