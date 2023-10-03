Cunningham registered 13 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's Week 4 overtime win against Washington.

Cunningham led Philadelphia in stops in the OT victory, finishing with his highest mark so far in 2023. The veteran wasn't a sure thing to make the Eagles' initial 53-man roster after signing with the club in early August, but he's made the most of his opportunity as a starter with Nakobe Dean (foot) on injured reserve. So far this season, Cunningham has tallied 29 tackles (18 solo) along with a fumble recovery through four contests.