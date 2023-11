Cunningham recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 28-23 win versus Dallas.

Cunningham managed a double-digit tackle total for the second time this season in Week 9, helped along by the fact that he played a season-high 70 defensive snaps. Sophomore third-rounder Nakobe Dean sustained a foot injury Sunday, and if he misses time, Cunningham would probably continue to see the field on nearly every down.