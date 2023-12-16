Cunningham (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Seahawks.

Cunningham racked up a team-leading nine tackles in last Sunday's loss to Dallas, but he appears to have hurt his knee in the contest. The veteran linebacker did not practice at all during Week 15 prep, and he's consequently been ruled out of playing on Monday Night Football. Cunningham has been a reliable IDP asset of late, logging between seven and 10 tackles in each of his past four contests.