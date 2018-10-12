Eagles' Zach Ertz: Another touchdown in Week 6 win
Ertz hauled in seven of nine targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 34-13 win over the Giants on Thursday.
Although Alshon Jeffery supplanted him as Carson Wentz's favorite target on the night, Ertz wasn't too far behind. The talented tight end logged the second-highest number of looks on the Eagles for the night, and he managed to cross the goal line for second consecutive week. Thursday marked Ertz's first game with single-digit targets -- albeit by one -- and he clearly remains a must-play each week regardless of format. He'll look to continue building on his average of eight receptions per contest when he faces the Panthers in Week 7.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...