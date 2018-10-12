Eagles' Zach Ertz: Another touchdown in Week 6 win

Ertz hauled in seven of nine targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 34-13 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Although Alshon Jeffery supplanted him as Carson Wentz's favorite target on the night, Ertz wasn't too far behind. The talented tight end logged the second-highest number of looks on the Eagles for the night, and he managed to cross the goal line for second consecutive week. Thursday marked Ertz's first game with single-digit targets -- albeit by one -- and he clearly remains a must-play each week regardless of format. He'll look to continue building on his average of eight receptions per contest when he faces the Panthers in Week 7.