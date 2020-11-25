Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that Ertz (ankle) is "trending in the right direction" to play Monday against the Seahawks, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia reports.

Since being designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 18, Ertz has experienced no reported setbacks in his recovery from the left high-ankle sprain he sustained Week 6. Assuming he continues to make progress while practicing for a second straight week, Ertz should be on track to put an end to a four-game absence Monday. Before getting hurt, Ertz was regularly handling heavy snap shares for the Eagles, but he took a major step back from a production standpoint, hauling in only 24 of 45 targets for 178 yards and a touchdown in six games. If Ertz is activated for Week 12, the Eagles could ease him back into the fold with a more modest workload than normal.