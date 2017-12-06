Eagles' Zach Ertz: Attending team meetings

Head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Ertz remains in the concussion protocol but can attend team meetings, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Knocked from Sunday's defeat in Seattle in the third quarter, Ertz likely hasn't reached his baseline marker, which would allow for some activity in practice. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether he was able to participate, but he's not looking good for an appearance in Sunday's road matchup with the Rams. A DNP would result in a split in TE reps between Brent Celek and Trey Burton.