Eagles' Zach Ertz: Attending team meetings
Head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Ertz remains in the concussion protocol but can attend team meetings, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Knocked from Sunday's defeat in Seattle in the third quarter, Ertz likely hasn't reached his baseline marker, which would allow for some activity in practice. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether he was able to participate, but he's not looking good for an appearance in Sunday's road matchup with the Rams. A DNP would result in a split in TE reps between Brent Celek and Trey Burton.
More News
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.