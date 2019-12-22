Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Back on field

Ertz (ribs) returned to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ertz visited the locker room after taking a hit from Cowboys safety Xavier Woods in the first quarter, and while he was termed questionable to reenter the contest, he brushed off the rib injury in time for the Eagles' two-minute drill.

