The Eagles elevated Ertz from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Philadelphia's offense will be welcoming back No. 1 tight end Dallas Goedert from a two-game absence due to a sprained MCL in his right knee, but with the team down top RB Saquon Barkley and WR DeVonta Smith as they deal with respective hamstring injuries, head coach Nick Sirianni may be forced into using more two-TE sets. Through two contests in his return to the Eagles, Ertz has hauled in three of six targets for 22 yards while playing behind Johnny Mundt, so he figures to be no more than the No. 3 at the position in Week 5.