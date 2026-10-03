The Eagles elevated Ertz from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

In his return to Philadelphia in a Week 4 loss to the Bears, Ertz ranked second among Eagles tight ends in offensive snaps (19 of 50) behind Johnny Mundt (26) and ahead of E.J. Jenkins (13) in the first game without Dallas Goedert due to an MCL sprain. Ertz ended up hauling in just one of two targets for nine yards, but he figures to ramp up his workload moving forward as he puts his own torn ACL from last December further in the rearview mirror.