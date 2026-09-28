The Eagles elevated Ertz from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Bears.

Despite tearing his ACL last December and not participating in training camp with a team, Ertz apparently didn't need much time to get back up to speed after he signed with the Eagles' practice squad last Tuesday. The Eagles will use the first of three elevations on Ertz, who could step into a prominent role right away with top tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) sidelined for Monday's game due to an MCL sprain. Before sustaining the ACL tear, the 35-year-old Ertz remained productive with the Commanders last season, turning in a 50-504-4 receiving line on 72 targets over 13 games.