Eagles' Zach Ertz: Carries questionable designation

Ertz (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that Ertz will play Sunday, but the Eagles opted to list him on their injury report anyway, despite the tight end's participation in practice Friday. Unless Ertz's hamstring acts up over the weekend and presents issues for him in pregame warmups, he'll take the field and represent one of the top fantasy options at tight end in Week 9. Ertz has recorded a touchdown in each of the Eagles' last four contests.