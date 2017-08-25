Eagles' Zach Ertz: Catches all three targets Thursday
Ertz caught three passes for 44 yards on three targets in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.
Carson Wentz has seemed to force the ball to Alshon Jeffery at times in the past two preseason games, but it hasn't had much of an impact on Ertz's involvement. The fifth-year tight end figures to stay plenty busy this season, as the Philadelphia receiving corps doesn't look so crowded after the team traded slot receiver Jordan Matthews to the Bills.
More News
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Catches only target•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Restructures contract with Eagles•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Produces two touchdowns in win over Cowboys•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Posts 33 yards receiving in Week 16 win•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Snags six passes against Ravens•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Records 112 yards in Sunday loss•
-
Tight End Tiers 4.0
When it comes to drafting a tight end, it's better to select one at a fair value than expect...
-
Newton, McCaffrey look good for Panthers
In the third preseason game for the Panthers on Thursday night, Fantasy owners had to be happy...
-
Allen Robinson continues to struggle
Allen Robinson had one nice play in Thursday night's third preseason game against Carolina,...
-
Jeffery, Ertz look good for Eagles
In the third preseason game against Miami, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz played well, but LeGarrette...
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...