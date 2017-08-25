Eagles' Zach Ertz: Catches all three targets

Ertz caught three passes for 44 yards on three targets in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Carson Wentz seemed to force the ball to Alshon Jeffery at times in the past two preseason games, but it didn't have much of an impact on Ertz's involvement. The fifth-year tight end figures to stay plenty busy this season, as the Philadelphia receiving corps doesn't look so crowded after the team traded slot receiver Jordan Matthews to the Bills.