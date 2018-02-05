Eagles' Zach Ertz: Catches go-ahead touchdown in SB LII win

Ertz brought in seven of nine targets for 67 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Ertz drew even with Torrey Smith for second on the team in targets, but it was his final catch of the night that proved to be the difference-maker. The 27-year-old made a circus grab and crossed the goal line with 2:21 remaining, but the ground lodged the ball loose as he landed. However, it ended up in Ertz's hands again off the carom without ever touching the ground, and instant replay review led to a determination that the tight end was acting as a runner when he lost and subsequently regained control. The touchdown gave the Eagles a 38-33 lead that they'd extend to 41-33 in short order with the aid of a Tom Brady fumble on the next possession. The heroics capped off a third straight successful campaign for the fifth-year pro, one that saw him haul in 74 of 110 targets for 824 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. Despite carrying a cap hit of nearly $10 million in 2018, Ertz naturally figures to play a pivotal role in the team's attempted defense of its first Super Bowl title.