Eagles' Zach Ertz: Catches only target
Ertz caught his only target for an 11-yard gain in Thursday's preseason win over the Bills.
Ertz came up one yard shy of a first down on a 3rd-and-12 on the opening drive. Carson Wentz otherwise honed in on shiny new toy Alshon Jeffery, who seemingly represents Ertz's only real competition for the team target lead in the wake of the trade that sent Jordan Matthews to Buffalo.
