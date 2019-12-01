Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Cleared for Week 13

Ertz (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Ertz was only able to practice once this week in a limited fashion, but the Eagles signed off on him playing after he completed a pregame workout earlier Sunday without incident. Philadelphia hasn't indicated that Ertz will be limited at all in Week 13, but if he is, Dallas Goedert would stand to pick up more reps at tight end than usual.

