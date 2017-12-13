Eagles' Zach Ertz: Cleared from concussion protocol

Ertz has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ertz was close to taking the field last week before ultimately being ruled inactive, but his clearance from the concussion protocol puts him on track to return to action Sunday against the Giants. Ertz will participate in Wednesday's practice, and it remains to be seen if he will be listed on the Eagles' initial injury report of the week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop