Eagles' Zach Ertz: Cleared from concussion protocol
Ertz has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ertz was close to taking the field last week before ultimately being ruled inactive, but his clearance from the concussion protocol puts him on track to return to action Sunday against the Giants. Ertz will participate in Wednesday's practice, and it remains to be seen if he will be listed on the Eagles' initial injury report of the week.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...