Eagles' Zach Ertz: Cleared to face Broncos

Ertz (hamstring) has been cleared for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ertz was added to the Thursday injury report as a limited participant, but his injury apparently isn't serious enough to warrant a 'questionable' designation for Sunday's game. He'll take aim at a Denver defense that's allowed opposing tight ends to average 6.0 catches for 77.6 yards and 0.6 touchdowns, with a 67.7 percent catch rate and 8.8 yards per target. Running backs and wide receivers have been far less successful against Von Miller and Co.

