Eagles' Zach Ertz: Cleared to face Cowboys

Ertz (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation on the Eagles' final injury report for Sunday's contest in Dallas.

Ertz was surprisingly held out for a Week 9 win over the Broncos, but a bye gave him more than enough time to heal up. He was a full practice participant throughout the week and can safely be returned to all lineups.

