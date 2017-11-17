Eagles' Zach Ertz: Cleared to face Cowboys
Ertz (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation on the Eagles' final injury report for Sunday's contest in Dallas.
Ertz was surprisingly held out for a Week 9 win over the Broncos, but a bye gave him more than enough time to heal up. He was a full practice participant throughout the week and can safely be returned to all lineups.
