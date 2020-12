Ertz caught three of his seven targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 37-17 loss to Dallas.

Ertz saw just one look in the first half and was unable to come down with it. However, once Dallas Goedert left the game in the second half with a calf injury, the 30-year-old became a target magnet, racking up six targets in the fourth quarter to end up with a share of the team lead. If Goedert cannot return for Week 17 at home against Washington, Ertz should be a good bet for a similar load.