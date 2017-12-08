Eagles' Zach Ertz: Continues to deal with concussion

Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Ertz remains in the concussion protocol, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. As a result, Ertz is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, per Zangaro.

For the second day in a row, Ertz participated in practice, including individual drills Friday, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. In the aftermath of Thursday's faux pas about his standing in the protocol, though, Ertz's situation is murky heading into the weekend. Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff isn't exactly appealing for roster management, but Trey Burton and (to a lesser extent) Brent Celek are capable of modest performances when pressed into duty.