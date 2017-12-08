Eagles' Zach Ertz: Continues to deal with concussion
Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Ertz remains in the concussion protocol, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. As a result, Ertz is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, per Zangaro.
For the second day in a row, Ertz participated in practice, including individual drills Friday, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. In the aftermath of Thursday's faux pas about his standing in the protocol, though, Ertz's situation is murky heading into the weekend. Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff isn't exactly appealing for roster management, but Trey Burton and (to a lesser extent) Brent Celek are capable of modest performances when pressed into duty.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...