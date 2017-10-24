Eagles' Zach Ertz: Continues touchdown streak
Ertz caught all five of his targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-24 win over the Redskins.
Ertz led the Eagles in receptions and yards while also scoring for the third straight game. Clearly a favorite target of quarterback Carson Wentz, Ertz has now topped 80 yards four times this season. Overall, his 494 yards and five touchdowns lead all tight ends league-wide in both categories, evidencing his outstanding fantasy value.
