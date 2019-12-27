Eagles' Zach Ertz: Dealing with rib, back injuries
Ertz was held out of practice Thursday due to rib and back injuries, Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After missing some time in the first half of the Eagles' Week 16 win against the Cowboys, Ertz returned to action but made little impact as a receiver the rest of the way, finishing with four catches (on six targets) for 28 yards. On Monday, it was revealed that the tight end suffered a broken rib, which was the sole reason for his absence from practice Wednesday. One day later, the back issue was tacked on the injury report, further clouding Ertz's status. Pederson noted Thursday that Ertz will require clearance to play in the regular-season finale versus the Giants. A win in that contest sews up the NFC East for the Eagles, and an active Ertz will be welcome news for a banged-up receiving corps. Friday's injury report will reveal his odds to suit up this weekend, but fellow TE Dallas Goedert figures to be the biggest beneficiary, whether or not Ertz plays.
