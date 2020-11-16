Ertz (ankle) has been designated to return from IR, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

With that, the tight end's 21-day practice window has opened, and Ertz could be activated as soon as Sunday's game against the Browns. Prior to suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 6, Ertz had hauled in 24 of his 45 targets for 178 yards and a TD. In his absence, Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers have filled in, but once he's fully up to speed, Ertz will push to reclaim his status as the Eagles' top tight end.