Eagles' Zach Ertz: Disappoints in huge loss

Ertz caught two of three targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 48-7 loss to New Orleans.

Coming off a monster 14-catch game in Week 10, Ertz laid an egg on Sunday as nothing much went right for the Eagles. The game snapped a streak of six straight games in which Ertz either topped 100 yards or scored in each contest. A bad showing against what was supposed to be a weak New Orleans pass defense doesn't change that, but he'll face a tougher test next Sunday against a Giants defense that has been middle-of-the-road against the pass, averaging 245 passing yards per game.