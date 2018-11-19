Eagles' Zach Ertz: Disappoints in huge loss
Ertz caught two of three targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 48-7 loss to New Orleans.
Coming off a monster 14-catch game in Week 10, Ertz laid an egg on Sunday as nothing much went right for the Eagles. The game snapped a streak of six straight games in which Ertz either topped 100 yards or scored in each contest. A bad showing against what was supposed to be a weak New Orleans pass defense doesn't change that, but he'll face a tougher test next Sunday against a Giants defense that has been middle-of-the-road against the pass, averaging 245 passing yards per game.
