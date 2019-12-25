Eagles' Zach Ertz: DNP on estimated report
The Eagles listed Ertz (ribs) as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Ertz's listing doesn't come as a major surprise after he reportedly played through a fractured rib in the Eagles' Week 16 win over the Cowboys. With Philadelphia needing a victory over the Redskins on Sunday to secure a postseason spot, Ertz is pushing hard to play in Week 17, though it's unclear if he'll get the green light from doctors and athletic trainers, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert would take on even heavier volume in the passing game if Ertz is ultimately forced to sit out this weekend.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Tom Brady may be nearing the end of the line, but he's still got enough in him for a big performance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 17 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...