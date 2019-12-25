Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: DNP on estimated report

The Eagles listed Ertz (ribs) as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Ertz's listing doesn't come as a major surprise after he reportedly played through a fractured rib in the Eagles' Week 16 win over the Cowboys. With Philadelphia needing a victory over the Redskins on Sunday to secure a postseason spot, Ertz is pushing hard to play in Week 17, though it's unclear if he'll get the green light from doctors and athletic trainers, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert would take on even heavier volume in the passing game if Ertz is ultimately forced to sit out this weekend.

