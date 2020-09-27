Ertz corralled seven of 10 targets for 70 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-23 tie against the Bengals.

Ertz, Miles Sanders (eight targets), and Greg Ward (11 targets) were the clear go-to options Week 3, as no other Eagles player attracted more than four passes throughout the course of the 70-minute contest. In terms of Ertz' fantasy outlook going forward, there is little reason to suggest he will see a decrease in usage given that Dallas Goedert (ankle) is "expected to miss some time," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Philadelphia is also coping with a cluster of injuries to the receiving corps, with DeSean Jackson (hamstring) joining Jalen Reagor (thumb) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) on the sideline because of an in-game injury. Being one of few targets Wentz can still reliably trust, Ertz should expect plenty of work Week 4 against a San Francisco defense that currently has Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Richard Sherman (calf) dealing with injury.