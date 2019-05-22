Eagles' Zach Ertz: Excited about Jackson addition
Ertz believes DeSean Jackson's presence will push safeties back and create more space to operate in the middle of the field, Paul Domowitch of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "Often times, the post safety will eye me up pre-snap a lot of times and know where I am," Ertz said. "If they do that now, DeSean's going to be able to run right past him if their focus is on me or Dallas or Alshon."
While a repeat of last year's career-high 156 targets is unlikely, Ertz seems to be hinting at the potential for improvement on a career-low mark of 10.0 yards per catch. In addition to his excitement about playing with Jackson, the 28-year-old tight end mentioned that this past offseason was the best he's had in the NFL. He made a quick recovery from the nagging injures he dealt with late in the 2018 campaign, allowing him to reach some new personal bests in the weight room during the Eagles' offseason workout program. Ertz doesn't have any limitations for spring practices, nor does quarterback Carson Wentz.
