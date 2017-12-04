Eagles' Zach Ertz: Exits with potential concussion
Ertz left Sunday's game against the Seahawks in the third quarter to be evaluated for a head injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ertz landed awkwardly while trying to catch a third-down pass from Carson Wentz in tight coverage. The tight end was down on the field for a couple minutes before walking off to the locker room under his own power. Ertz is officially considered questionable to return, but his reaction he's unlikely to pass a concussion test.
