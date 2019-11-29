Eagles' Zach Ertz: Expected to play Week 13

Teammate Dallas Goedert said he expects Ertz (hamstring) to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ertz was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday but returned to the field Friday. It isn't clear if Ertz was a limited or full participant in the session, and he'll likely be listed as questionable even if the Eagles fully expect him to play this weekend. For what it's worth, Ertz confirmed that he's on track to suit up, saying "See ya Sunday" when he walked past reporters, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.