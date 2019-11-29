Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Expected to play

Teammate Dallas Goedert expects Ertz (hamstring) to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ertz was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday but returned to the field Friday morning. It isn't clear if he was a limited or full participant, and he'll likely be listed as 'questionable' even if the Eagles fully expect him to play. Ertz confirmed that he's on track to suit up, saying "See ya Sunday" when he walked past reporters, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

